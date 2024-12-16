CELLINO V. BARNES Extends for Third and Final Time Through Late January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cellino V. Barnes, the new hit comedy following the tumultuous partnership between the infamous lawyers of the same names, has extended for the third and final time and will now play through January 26, 2025.



Written by Mike B. Breen & David Rafailedes (the short film “Never Been Kissed”) and directed by Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse (Summoning Sylvia), Cellino V. Barnes began performances July 23, 2024, at Asylum NYC, and opened August 1. Originally set to close October 13, Cellino V. Barnes was previously extended twice and will now run through January 26, 2025.



"Wait, Cellino v. Barnes is still running?” wondered producers Mix and Match Productions. “We thought it closed ages ago. Who in their right mind would keep a limited engagement Off-Broadway play running for more than 6 months? Dear God, shut it down."



Cellino V. Barnes is a comical rollercoaster that captures the wild partnership of notorious injury attorneys Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes, from their meteoric rise in the 1990s through their spectacular break-up in the 2010s.



Witness the hilariously absurd antics of two lawyers who prioritize outrageous personal squabbles over their billion-dollar empire, navigating a minefield of ethical dilemmas, personal demons, and outdated fax machines. As their budding friendship and business collide with unchecked ambition, they must decide whether to find common ground or torch it all. Inspired by their infamous real-life split, this riotous romp reveals the rivalry and redemption of two men who changed the face of their industry, one iconic billboard at a time.



Buckle up for a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud journey that posits the age-old question: can a bromance survive ambition, and can it happen in seventy-five minutes?



Cellino V. Barnes stars Eric William Morris (White Girl in Danger) as Ross Cellino and Noah Weisberg (“Super Pumped”) as Steve Barnes. Barrett Riggins (Harmony) serves as Understudy.



The Cellino and Barnes firm is hosting the ultimate office holiday party for the whole month of December. Bring your coworkers, colleagues & bosses to celebrate the season with everyone's favorite injury attorneys. Follow Cellino V. Barnes on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (@cellinovbarnes) for more information on ticket deals, drink specials, seasonal giveaways, and the chance to win the ultimate holiday party for you and your favorite coworker.



Cellino V. Barnes features scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon (The XIXTH), costume design by Ricky Lurie (Harmony), and lighting design by Aiden Bezark (Walking with Bubbles). Chaira Pizzirusso (Sex and the Abbey) is the Sound Design Consultant. Derrick Weishaar (Titanique) serves as Creative Consultant, Allison Leah Hohman (Til Death) is the Production Stage Manager and Emily Katherine (Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors!) is the Assistant Stage Manager.



LDK Productions is the General Manager and Rian Buksbazen is the Company Manager. Digital marketing and advertising are by Super Awesome Friends, group sales and promotions are by BroadwayPlus, and casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Sarah Schetter (The Cotillion) is the Production Manager. Nathan Sheffield, Esq., is responsible for making sure no one involved in Cellino V. Barnes gets sued.



Cellino V. Barnes is produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois) with co-producers Rohit Gopal, Caitlin Berg, Katherine Brown, Jeffrey Morse, David Pochapin, and Cameron Koffman.



The performance schedule for Cellino V. Barnes is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 3pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm & 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Tuesday December 24, Wednesday December 25, Tuesday December 31, and Wednesday January 1. There will be added performances on Monday December 23 and Monday December 30 at 7pm.



Beginning January 6, the performance schedule will be as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 3pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm.



