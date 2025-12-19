 tracker
Photos: AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Opens at Lincoln Center Theater

Directed by Kenny Leon and starring Joyce DiDonato, the production is the first seasonal family offering in LCT history.

By: Dec. 19, 2025

Last night, the holiday family opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors opened at Lincoln Center Theater. See photos from opening night here!

Directed by Kenny Leon and starring Joyce DiDonato, the production is the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, presented in association with The Metropolitan Opera.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Patina Miller, Nikki M. James, Joshua Henry, Alan Menken, Robert Horn, Daniel Breaker, LCT Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and more.

Photos: AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Opens at Lincoln Center Theater Image
Amahl and the Night Visitors Opening Night at Lincoln Center Theater

