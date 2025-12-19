Photos: AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Opens at Lincoln Center Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last night, the holiday family opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors opened at Lincoln Center Theater. See photos from opening night here!

Directed by Kenny Leon and starring Joyce DiDonato, the production is the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, presented in association with The Metropolitan Opera.

On hand to celebrate the occasion were Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Patina Miller, Nikki M. James, Joshua Henry, Alan Menken, Robert Horn, Daniel Breaker, LCT Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and more.