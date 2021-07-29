Broadway Unlocked to Present LIVE AT THE WALDORF: THE LADIES OF FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ACADEMY

Broadway Unlocked will present Live at the Waldorf, an innovative hybrid experience with an invite-only, in-person audience at the recently renovated store-front entrance of the famed Waldorf Astoria New York (301 Park Avenue), and a digital audience of thousands in a Waldorf Virtual Venue, to come together and celebrate Broadway and this illustrious institution.

The inaugural event will kick off on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7.30pm ET (doors - both in person and digital - at 6.30pm) with Live at the Waldorf: The Ladies of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy featuring Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme, Sistas The Musical), Kaila "Kaiser Rosé" Mullady (Freestyle Love Supreme, Beatbox World Champion), and more, leading the lineup.

Live at the Waldorf: The Ladies of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will benefit a new scholarship being established to send female identifying students to the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy regardless of their financial ability. Aneesa Folds was a graduate of the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy and will be returning to Broadway in October with Kaila Mullady for Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theater through January 2022.

The Waldorf Astoria has been a beacon of timeless glamour for nearly a century-home to Hollywood's elite, host to countless world leaders, and the site of famed cultural events and galas. In the midst of an unprecedented restoration, the storied building is celebrating 90 years open on Park Avenue this year, and offering the first ever opportunity to own a residence within the property at The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria.

Live at the Waldorf invites the audiences to look back on the legacy of Broadway and the Waldorf Astoria while celebrating the future of both institutions. The series features live events that blend in person and digital audiences, showcasing the newly restored lobby of the Waldorf, and an innovative lineup of performances. The artist lineup features new writer initiatives, BIPOC performers, women musicians, and music from Broadway as theatres re-open.

Live at the Waldorf is part of a year-round social impact series created by Broadway Unlocked and All Together Now, including Uninterrupted.: a virtual festival amplifying Black Voices, and The #Giveback Concert, which raises funds for the Crime Victims Treatment Center. Live at the Waldorf amplifies awareness and raises dollars for organizations driving the future of the theatre. The 2021 beneficiaries include Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, The Actors Fund, and Maestra Music. All shows incorporate All Together Now virtual venue technology to deliver innovative and impactful experiences. More information on the events will be announced, and lineups are subject to change.

Event partners include iHeart Radio Broadway and Marquee Digital. In-person guests will be treated to an exclusive champagne experience provided by Wine Access and curated by Vanessa Conlin, Head of Wine at Wine Access and one of 57 Masters of Wine in the U.S.

Tickets for the streaming performances are $25 and exclusively available through TodayTix.com or by using the TodayTix app. The virtual venue is powered by the new technology company All Together Now.

For more information on Broadway Unlocked, visit BroadwayUnlocked.com.