Broadway Records To Release Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording Of EINSTEIN'S DREAMS On September 10th

The musical is written by Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics) and Joshua Rosenblum (music and lyrics).

Broadway Records announced today the release of the original Off-Broadway cast recording of Einstein's Dreams. Written by Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics) and Joshua Rosenblum (music and lyrics), the musical ran Off-Broadway last winter to much acclaim and received four Drama Desk nominations, including Outstanding Music and Lyrics.

The recording is produced by Rosenblum and Tim Peierls and will be available digitally on Thursday, September 10th.

Based on the bestselling novel by Alan Lightman, this elegant new musical bridges worlds imagined and real, exploring the wonders of human imagination and the romance of knowledge. Through a score rich in lyrical wit and soaring melodies, Einstein's Dreams unlocks the passionate intellect of one of the 20th century's greatest thinkers. With music dubbed "glorious beyond belief, the most beautiful music in the city by far" (BroadwayRadio), the full cast of Einstein's Dreams features Zal Owen as Einstein and Alexandra Silber as Josette, as well as Brennan Caldwell, Talia Cosentino, Stacia Fernandez, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Vishal Vaidya. The Music Director is Milton Granger, and the orchestra includes Bruce Doctor, Kiku Enomoto, Jonathan Levine, Eleanor Norton, and Saadi Zain.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Tony Award winning and Grammy nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Prospect Theater Company is dedicated to fostering and showcasing today's new voices shaping tomorrow's musicals. Over two decades, the company has premiered more than 35 musicals in New York City, in addition to new plays and numerous re-inventions of classic works. Reflecting its investment in the future of the field, Prospect leads a variety of developmental initiatives: including an annual Musical Theater Lab for emerging writers, and the IGNITE Series of new musical theater in concert. In 2020, Prospect launches the VISION Series of original music-theater works captured on film, created for online streaming. In recognition of its enterprising and risk-taking new musical theater, the company has received an OBIE Award grant, and its role as a community anchor for emerging artists that strengthens the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theater was honored by the American Theatre Wing. www.ProspectTheater.org

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You