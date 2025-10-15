Brady Dalton Richards, Kento Morita, And Trev Turnbow To Star In SALOMÉ Industry Reading At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SALOMÉ, a new work by Trev Turnbow, will receive an industry reading on October 23, 2025, at The Tank in New York City. Directed by Julian X and produced by Larsen Nichols, Trey Sullivan, and Joelle Westwood, the piece reclaims the ancient story through a queer and political lens.

The cast features Brady Dalton Richards as King Herod (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at The Old Globe), Kento Morita as The Young Prince (The Second City New York, The Story Pirates), and Trev Turnbow as Salomé (they’re trying to kill you, The Ecology of Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents). NaFis (Lady in the Dark, The Fold of His Hip and the Rock of His Snore) will read stage directions.

Set on the evening of King Herod’s birthday, SALOMÉ unfolds amid a palace celebration and protests in the streets. Beneath the revelry, John the Baptist waits in his cell. Drawing inspiration from Oscar Wilde’s original play, Turnbow’s adaptation—winner of the Kennedy Center National Undergraduate Playwriting Award (2024) and a semifinalist for the O’Neill National Playwriting Competition—challenges traditional power structures and reimagines faith, desire, and divine defiance.

This modern retelling asks who gets to speak, to desire, to anoint, and to believe—transforming the biblical parable into a story where queer love is as ancient, transcendent, and sacred as any other.

SALOMÉ will be presented October 23, 2025, at The Tank, located at 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY.