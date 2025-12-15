Photos: Jerry Mitchell Honored at 18th Annual Broadway Dreams Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Dreams’ annual gala took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Co-directed by Tony Award winner Alex Newell and Emmy Award-nominated director and choreographer Spencer Liff, the Broadway Dreams Gala featured musical performances by an all-star cast of Broadway’s best, together with an impressive ensemble of the organization’s current students and alumni.

The evening raised critical funds for Broadway Dreams’ global work in supporting performing arts education, career development, and mentorship. Tickets were on sale to the public.

This year’s Gala honored three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell for his extraordinary contributions to the world of theater and his continued dedication to fostering the next generation of artists. See photos!