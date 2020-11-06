Black Acting Methods Studio and New York Theatre Workshop Partner for SPOTLIGHT ON BLACK ACTING METHODS

"Spotlight on Black Acting Methods” will take place on Wednesday, November 11 at 5 PM EST on Zoom.

Black Acting Methods Studio and New York Theatre Workshop will partner for "Spotlight on Black Acting Methods" on Wednesday, November 11 at 5 PM EST on Zoom. Dr. Sharrell D. Luckett and Dr. Tia M. Shaffer, the editors of 'Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches' will join NYTW Teaching Artist marcus d. harvey for a "lively fireside chat!⁣"

The November 11th event will take place on Zoom at 5:00 PM (EST). Interested participants can register for the Zoom event HERE (https://linktr.ee/nytw79)

Published in 2016, the 'Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches" anthology "seeks to offer alternatives to the Euro-American performance styles that many actors find themselves working with" and to "reclaim, reaffirm, and even redefine the role and contributions of Black culture in theatre arts." Since its publication, the book has evolved into the The Black Acting Methods Studio, a mobile and online training institute, for "actors of all heritages" seeking to "gain in-depth knowledge about acting processes, methodologies, and philosophical underpinnings in Black American culture and tradition."⁣

In the current climate of COVID-19 and with the increasing awareness and power of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, Black Acting Methods is a vitally important resource for Black artists and theatre makers. The book, more than three years after publication, frequently hits #1 status for theatre texts on Amazon. The studio, the only studio in the US to focus on Black performers, is a well established artistic institution that existed well in advance of the performance industry's recent awakening to the white-centric approach to creating theatre throughout the country, and provides on-line socially-distanced training. The work of Dr. Luckett and the Studio were recently featured in American Theatre magazine.

Black Acting Methods Studio's mission is to offer performance training that uplifts, sustains, foregrounds, and values Black American culture and aesthetics in the artistic process. The Studio and method seek to make accessible, nationally and globally, knowledge and resources concerning the field and practice of Black Acting Methods. Black Acting Methods Studio uses an inclusive performance methodology that pays special attention to the needs of Black actors in audition rooms, rehearsal halls, and in performance in order to honor Black people as central creators, co-creators, and influencers of performance theory.

New York Theatre Workshop presents their Fireside Chat (and other virtual programming) because, "We recognize that this can be a lonely and isolating time for people (or just a moment where we all have some extra time on our hands) and we would like to bring our community together and make some new introductions! Since we may not be able to see our actual neighbors, we would like to create a community of new, virtual neighbors."

