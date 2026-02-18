BURNOUT PARADISE Off-Broadway to Launch $34 Rush Tickets

Burnout Paradise, which begins previews tonight, is thrilled to announce they have completed their search for understudy performers. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin will lace up their sneakers and mount their treadmills for the production’s extended sprint at the Astor Place Theatre. Burnout Paradise has also launched rush ticket policies, beginning with first preview tonight, February 18.



Burnout Paradise will be offering a limited number fof in-person & student rush tickets. These tickets will be available for purchase starting 1 hour before showtime on the day of the performance at the Astor Place Theatre Box Office. Rush tickets will be priced at $34 each. Student rush tickets, priced at $26.20, will be available for purchase with proof of a valid student ID. For both in-person and student rush, each person may purchase up to two tickets.



Created and performed by the award-winning Australian theater collective Pony Cam, the show is set to open on March 5, 2026, for a limited engagement through June 28, 2026.



Five performers. Four treadmills. One chance to beat the clock. The theatrical phenomenon from award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam is now being presented Off-Broadway. It’s a live show you’ll never forget, as the people onstage make a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks, like cooking a three-course meal and filling out a grant application... all while running on treadmills. And if they don’t complete their to-do list in one hour’s time? You can get your money back. Burnout Paradise is part comedy, part endurance feat, part theatrical explosion – but more than anything, it’s a euphoric, visceral celebration of our tendency to run full tilt towards life’s endless challenges.



The creative team features scenic and video design by Jim Findlay (Measure for Measure at The Public) and Pony Cam, lighting design by Dans Maree Sheehan (Elevator Repair Service) and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders). General Management is by Baseline Theatrical. Jessie Ksanznak is the Stage Manager.

