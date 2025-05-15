BOWL EP to Launch 'Pay-It-Foward' Ticket Initiative

Vineyard Theatre and National Black Theatre are launching the “Pay-It-Forward” ticket initiative for the world premiere of Bowl EP.



In addition to ongoing ticket initiatives, the theatres are partnering with allied organizations to distribute tickets to community members and particularly to first time theatre goers who would not otherwise have access. More than $3,750 in tickets has already been committed to partner organizations.



The organizations that will receive the free tickets to distribute include The Center (New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center), BTFA (Black Trans Femme Artists) Collective, and The Okra Project. Additionally, $1 of every ticket sold goes to the Harold Hunter Foundation which is dedicated to transforming the lives of urban youth through the power of skateboarding.



In Bowl EP, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcizing a demon. With live skating and original music, enter Bowl EP: a skateboard park, in the middle of a wasteland, at the edge of the galaxy.



Kelly K Klarkson will be played by Essence Lotus (soft), Quentavius da Quitter will be played by Oghenero Gbaje (Blood Conscious), and Lemon Pepper Wings will be played by Felicia Curry (Into the Woods). Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise) will serve as understudy.



Bowl EP began performances on May 1, 2025 and runs through June 8, 2025 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout has been fully reimagined by scenic designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance – which includes live skateboarding and original music – no matter the seat location.