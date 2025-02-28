BENT THROUGH GLASS To Be Presented As Part of NYC Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PLK PRODUCTIONS will present BENT THROUGH GLASS, written and performed by, ALEX KOLTCHAK and directed by MICHAEL SLADEK. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER ST MARKS THEATER, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009 with performances on:

Friday, April 4th, at 950pm

Saturday, April 5th, at 200pm

Saturday, April 12th, at 520pm

Monday, April 14th, at 630pm

Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Bent Through Glass is a father's chronicle detailing the loss of his daughter by suicide, and navigating through the remnants with his surviving family.

Alex Koltchak, is a writer, filmmaker, actor, performer, stand-up comedian. He wrote and directed: Methods (Slam Dance Film Festival), I: Ayn Rand (Woodstock Film Festival & Newport International Film Festival). Definitely Soy and To Love and To Lose are Alex's most recent acting credits. Alex is currently developing a feature-length film script entitled Icarus Beats The Sun. Alex produces the monthly stand-up comedy show, Holy Hand Grenade. That said, Alex's proudest achievements are his children, Rory & Hudson; without whom his days would be very dark indeed.

Michael Sladek is filmmaker, theater director, writer, artist and actor based in Brooklyn. His feature film directing credits include Con Artist (New Yorker Films), BAM150 (Cinema Guild), and Devils Are Dreaming (Dances With Films Jury Award). His short films include We Live On Your Street (Slamdance Film Festival Jury & Anarchy Awards), and All Against the Sea (Newport Beach Film Fest). He's made multiple original and commissioned shorts, videos, and branded content, and has directed numerous live theater pieces. A member of SAG-AFTRA, Michael currently serves as the New York Consultant for SAGindie, teaches in the film department at Wagner College, and freelances as a writer, editor, designer and cinematographer.

