BAC to Present 'The Invitation: For Artists Who Have Considered Change When The Stage Isn’t Enuf'

On Monday, March 30, 2026, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in partnership with The Public Theater, will host The Invitation: for artists who have considered change when the stage isn’t enuf a live, 90-minute civic gathering at the intersection of performance, policy, and collective action. The event will take place at The Shiva Theater at The Public.

Held just ahead of the new mayor’s first 100 days in office, this gathering brings together artists, organizers, policy leaders, and directly impacted New Yorkers to shape what comes next for the city.

The program will feature a moderated conversation with members of the mayoral transition team alongside performances that speak to both the struggle and possibility of the moment.

The conversation will be moderated by Zhailon Levingston and Qween Jean and include panelists Ligia Guallpa (Workers Justice Project), Jasmine Gripper (Working Families Party), Zakiyah Ansari (Alliance for Quality Education), Sarita Daftary-Steel (Freedom Agenda), Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theater) and Chris Myers. The program will also feature performances and work by Ben Wexler, S T A R R Busby, Maleek Rae, Stephanie Pacheco, Nia Akilah Robinson, and more!

New York City is stepping into a new chapter. With new political leadership comes a real possibility. THE INVITATION: for artists who have considered change when the stage isn’t enuf is a space to gather with shared values, to listen deeply, and to activate what’s next. It’s a room for artists ready to find their lane beyond performance — to align with organizers, policy leaders, and directly impacted community members in shaping a future rooted in justice, care, and accountability.

“NYC is in a moment of transition, and artists are not bystanders to change. This gathering brings culture workers, organizers, and community leaders into one space to listen deeply and move toward collective action” said Dria Brown, Producing Artistic Director, Broadway Advocacy Coalition

“We want this event to replatform the initial impulse our organization was born out of: creating spaces for artists to dream, strategize, and create new ways of using their craft to help shape narratives of change outside of the bounds of the theatre and alongside advocates working in the fields of justice and education” said Zhailon Levingston.