LOST IN DEL VALLE to Make U.S. Premiere at SoHo Playhouse Tonight

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Craig Balsam and Ari Edelson, in association with The Orchard Project, present the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed, award-winning solo show, Lost In Del Valle, written and performed by Ned Van Zandt and directed by Amir Arison, running February 23 - May 3, 2026 for 25 performances in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse's intimate Huron Room, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Previews begin tonight for an April 9 opening.

Following a celebrated run at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Derek Award for Best Overseas Production, Lost In Del Valle arrives in New York after being developed at The Orchard Project.

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-induced chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970's - rubbing shoulders (and more) with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon, the wild parties in the LA music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the fluorescent glare of a Texas correctional facility. This genre-bending piece of dark comedy, directed by Amir Arison (The Blacklist, The Beast in Me), cannot be missed as Van Zandt takes you through his spiraling descent: sex, fame, addiction, and ultimately...redemption.

Live music by guitarist Mike Moore. The production team includes JR Atkins (Music Consultant) and Colin Grenfell (UK Lighting Design).