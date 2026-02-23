 tracker
THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL MAINSTAGE To Return To The Wild Project

Fresh Fruit provides a global platform for artists from Australia to Israel, and right here in the five boroughs. 

By: Feb. 23, 2026
From Monday, April 20 through Sunday, May 3, the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage will take over The Wild Project for a dynamic showcase of LGBTQ+ art. This year's festival continues to redefine what it means to be "inclusive."

THE 2026 MAINSTAGE LINEUP

This year's curated selection features a breathtaking array of genres, from sci-fi melodramas to biting social comedies:

  • The Sloppy Abandon of Excavated Love (Dennis Bush): When Marcus discovers a 1980s journal from a former tenant in his apartment, the past and present collide in a minefield of passion with his former lover.
  • A Perfect Map of Everything (Connor Geary): Hugo's obsession with cartography draws massive crowds to his home, while his roommate Hamlin struggles to maintain a connection as Hugo charts the world.
  • Quantum Gravity (Jude Cramer): A sci-fi melodrama where two men race through iconic eras of queer history, facing the legacy of the past to save a chance at a romantic future.
  • Late Blooming (Yueh-Yeh Li): A closeted Chinese American novelist in Queens confronts the tension between his hidden life and his parents' expectations when a childhood friend returns.
  • Breach (DAN MANJOVI): In the spring of 2024, the professional relationship between a 64-year-old therapist and her 30-year-old gay patient is tested by a revelation that shatters objectivity.
  • Mister Snickers... (Michael Raimondi): A musical, pop-up book style journey through NYC following a gay man's alcohol-soaked attempt to build a chosen family with his dog, Mister Snickers.
  • Messin' With the Kid (Duncan Pflaster): A straight man turns to gay prostitution to support his brother, only to find his brother drawn into the seedy world of a toxic "role model" at Disney World.
  • Billy To His Friends (Cassandra Rose): A modern ensemble reclaims the history of Oliver "Billy" Sipple-the man who saved President Ford but was outed against his will by Harvey Milk.
  • When We Practice to Deceive (Reginald T. Jackson): Hilarity ensues when a mother overhears her son's trans girlfriend in the bathroom of an expensive restaurant, leading to a comedic standoff.
  • Little Bitches (Esme Roberts): A sharp, comedic coming-of-age play set at a sweltering California summer camp where a 15-year-old lesbian in denial faces a fracture in her social hierarchy.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS & ONE-ACTS

Relationships on The Edge: Two Short Plays

  • Igniting the Spark (Kathleen Potts): A night between a young police officer and a Native American artist transitions from a sexy encounter to something far more sinister.
  • Three Paintings (Virgo): Artists Wyatt and Taylor must finally confront a conversation about race, privilege, and the ethics of creative commentary within their relationship.

Acceptance, Real and Imagined: An Evening of One-Acts

  • Hail Mary! (John Jamiel): A memory play inspired by The Glass Menagerie featuring a standoff between an 89-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son fighting for his identity.
  • Wiley (Katherine McNair): A lighthearted comedy about a woman's search for a roommate that leads to an unexpected and life-changing friendship.
  • Sunbeam (K. Stanger): A woman suspended in a liminal space encounters "GOD"-who may be divine or just another version of herself-to unpack faith and queerness.

THE FESTIVAL STAGED READING SERIES

  • The Last Sonic On Earth (Joshua Piper): After a rumored kiss between classmates, three teens at a roller-skating fast-food joint must navigate the pressures of toxic masculinity and boyhood.
  • Exit Smiling (Den Harrow): In a Manhattan hotel suite, Truman Capote and Babe Paley reunite for one final, barbed conversation as the illusions of their mythic friendship crack.



