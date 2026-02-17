Andrew Lippa To Offer Master Class Through Theatre Now

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, Big Fish, The Wild Party) will offer a Master Class on Monday, February 23rd at 6:30pm as part of Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights. The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab including RJ Christian & Cameron Reese, Faye Chiao & Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Carrie Caffrey & Earl Marrows, and Britt Bonney. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series of special events featuring experts in the field of musical theatre. Upcoming dates will include Master Classes with Gretchen Cryer, Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk, and more. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. Non-members can buy individual tickets or become a member to reserve tickets for the whole series. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Andrew Lippa's Broadway credits include music and lyrics for Big Fish (directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman), the Tony-nominated music and lyrics for The Addams Family directed by Jerry Zaks, as well as the music for Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play The Farnsworth Invention directed by Des McAnuff. Other musicals include the Drama Desk Award-winning musical The Wild Party (book/music/lyrics), john & jen (music/book, lyrics and book by Tom Greenwald), Asphalt Beach (music and lyrics), Life of the Party (a compendium of Lippa's works/Menier Chocolate Factory), and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (additional music/lyrics and arrangements). www.andrewlippa.com

Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of new musicals primarily known for their annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also produce developmental readings and productions of new musicals and host the monthly Verse Intro Cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse in addition to their monthly Industry Nights.