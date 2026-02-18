Directors and Company Set For Abingdon Theatre Company's BIPOC Play Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the directors and company of actors for Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater, taking place on March 9th and 10th, 2026 at 7PM at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street, New York, NY).

Set to direct festival plays are Mayah Lourdes Burke, Amiah McGinty, and Reynaldo Piniella. The staged readings will be performed by the company of actors including Hannah Brudnock, TJ Chester, Broderick Clavery, Jevon Donaldson, Dave Droxler, Bryce Foley, Alinca Hamilton, Deepti Menon, Marc Alexander Pierre, Caroline Portante, Travis Raeburn, and Garrett Turner.

The schedule for Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays will be as follows:

Day 1, March 9, 2026, at 7PM: featuring Our Lady of Luck by Joel Castillo, When LA Burns by Rena Patel, and The Soledad Brothers by Tara Blau Smollen

Day 2, March 10, 2026 at 7PM: featuring Tongue in Cheek by Lucy Wang, Stump Worthy by Steven A. Butler Jr., and Unfuck Yourself by Amy Chen

Spotlighting stories written by BIPOC playwrights, Raise the Page, Uplift the Word’s mission is to continue creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With that in mind, Abingdon Theatre Company is delighted to continue offering tickets free to the public, in efforts to make theatre more accessible. Reserve now & learn more about the festival at: www.abingdontheatre.org/fsp-2026.