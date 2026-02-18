THE STARTUP Musical Comedy to Premiere at The Flea Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Startup is a comedic new musical that follows Chip Cooper, the optimistic CEO of a rising tech company, and his idealistic team as they scramble to save their business when funding runs dry. Built on a promise to protect consumer privacy, Chip's decision to bend the rules sets off a chain of unexpected consequences, unfolding in a sharp, witty exploration of influencer culture, social media obsession, and the high stakes of data in the modern tech world.

The Startup turns modern tech culture into a musical playground. From pitch meetings gone hilariously wrong to ethical debates disguised as show-stopping numbers, the show pokes fun at hustle culture, big promises, and our complicated relationship with data while ultimately celebrating the idea that heart and integrity still matter, even in a digital world. Performances will run at The Flea Theater in New York City from April 1 April 19.

"I created The Startup to explore the impact technology is having on our society and on humanity as a whole," said Patrick McAndrew, lead producer. "It may sound cheesy, but I believe laughter wakes up our souls. Through music, humor, and the characters' journeys, I hope audiences leave the theater having had a great time and also thinking more critically about their own relationship with technology and the human experiences it can pull us away from."