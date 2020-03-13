Amas Musical Theatre Postpones Blast from The Past Benefit Concert

Amas Musical Theatre has postponed its Blast From the Past Benefit Concert, originally set for April 6th, due to concerns regarding the current health crisis.

No reschedule date has been announced at this time.

Donna Trinkoff and the Amas Board of Directors have released the following statement:

What is meant to be a joyous occasion would be occurring during a very tough time for our country and the rest of the world. We plan to reschedule and will be in touch with updates soon.

We are very disappointed to be missing out on celebrating Lillias White and Nancy Santiago Negrón and want to acknowledge our staff, Honorary Committee, and Sponsors for their hard work and support in putting this event together. Special thanks to the amazing cast and creatives of Four Guys Named José and una mujer named María. We will get you back on the boards!

Wishing you all the best in these troubling times.





