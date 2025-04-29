Additional Performances of LOS SOLES TRUNCOS to be Presented at Repertorio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertorio will present additional performances of Los Soles Truncos by Puerto Rican playwright René Marqués. Directed by José Zayas and featuring Zulema Clares, Wanda Arriaga, and Mónica Steuer, this production premiered on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Los Soles Truncos explores themes of cultural identity, memory, and resilience through the lens of Puerto Rican history and family dynamics. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles, the play continues to connect with a wide range of theatergoers.

Critics have praised the production, with DE TODO UN POCO's Manolo García Oliva writing: "Los Soles Truncos is a vehicle for three experienced actresses who navigate the script at their leisure. Zulema Clares (Inés), Wanda Arriaga (Emilia), and Mónica Steuer (Hortensia) make up a first-class acting trio."

Additional performances have been scheduled throughout the rest of the year and will continue through spring 2026, offering more opportunities for audiences to experience this powerful and timely work at Repertorio's historic venue.

ABOUT "LOS SOLES TRUNCOS"

The play tells the story of three sisters from Puerto Rico's upper social class who begin to lose everything-parents, social status, material possessions, and wealth. They shut themselves away in the house on Cristo Street in Old San Juan. The themes of love, jealousy, the passage of time (reflecting change, impotence, and aging), and the American invasion of Puerto Rico are intertwined in the Burkhart sisters' conversations about the pain, victimization, and restlessness they face in Puerto Rico.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby