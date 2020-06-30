8th Annual IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL NY Postponed to Spring 2021

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU announced today that they will postpone the eighth annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the festival of Italian theater which was originally scheduled to run April 27-May 11, 2020 in all five boroughs of NYC. The festival will now take place in May of 2021, with participating artists from the 2020 lineup and venues to be announced.

"We have waited in hopes that we could still have the Festival in 2020, but right now the only wise decision is to postpone the 8th edition of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY to the Spring of 2021" said Founding Artistic Director, Laura Caparrotti. "We will present the same line-up from 2020 in 2021, but we are opening the submission process for the 2021 Mario Fratti Award. In May we will celebrate the winners of both 2020 and 2021 during the Festival. We look forward to welcoming the artists and audiences back to In Scena! next May, and we promise a wonderful Festival that will celebrate theater and life!"

Named for the legendary Broadway playwright, the Mario Fratti Award has been awarded annually since 2014 to a previously unproduced play, chosen by a different jury every year, among the many plays collected through a submission process. The winner receives a translation of their work into English and the publication as part of the MFA Collection, a public reading of the translation and a possible future theater production in NY.

The submission process for the Mario Fratti Award opens on July 1st and ends on September 25th, 2020. For information and to submit www.inscenany.com.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and New York. All shows will be presented in Italian with English supertitles, unless otherwise noted. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.

