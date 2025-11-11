DIVERSION Comes to the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center

This strictly limited engagement runs November 20 – December 14, 2025, with an opening set for Thursday, December 4.
The Barrow Group will present the New York premiere of Diversion, a new play by Scott Organ. Directed by Seth Barrish, Diversion centers on a team of ICU nurses set against the backdrop of the opioid crisis. This strictly limited engagement runs November 20 – December 14, 2025, with an opening set for Thursday, December 4, at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center (520 8th Ave, 9th FL).
The ensemble cast for Diversion includes Tricia Alexandro; Thaïs Bass-Moore; Colleen Clinton; West Duchovny, in her Off-Broadway debut; DeAnna Lenhart; and Connor Wilson.
When the integrity of a team of ICU nurses is called into question, unity is threatened and morals are put to the test. Diversion is a tense, funny, and deeply human story of compassion under pressure.
Playwright Scott Organ remarked, “I come from a family of nurses, so I’ve seen the strength, humor, and humanity it takes to do that work. Diversion grew from a desire to honor that spirit and confront how the opioid crisis tests it - inside hospitals, communities, and the lives of the people trying their best to help.”
The creative team for Diversion includes Edward T. Morris (scenic design), Solomon Weisbard (lighting design), Gina Ruiz (costume design); Geoff Grimwood (sound design), Samantha Tutasi (prop design), Christina Reale (production stage manager), Annie Beller (assistant stage manager), and Christine Cirker (line producer).
Twenty-five performances of Diversion will take place November 20 – December 14, 2025, at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center, located at 520 8th Ave, 9th FL in Manhattan.
Critics are welcome as of Saturday, November 23 at 7:30pm, for an official opening on Thursday, December 4.
The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. General admission tickets are $35 ($20 for students) during previews, November 20 – December 3, and $49 ($25 for students) after December 4, 2025.
Videos