Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet With DANCE OF DEATH

Performances run 16 – 31 March at 7.30pm.

Feb. 24, 2023  
The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet With DANCE OF DEATH

Three of Scandinavia's most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg's savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at The National Theatre of Norway.

On a remote island off the coast of Sweden, Alice and Edgar are locked in a furiously dysfunctional marriage. As their 25th anniversary approaches they lurch between mutual derision and dependency, their sparring both harrowing and hilarious. And then Alice's cousin Kurt arrives and finds himself in the middle of the couple's vicious games.

Marit Moum Aune, one of Norway's most renowned directors and choreographers, was previously at The Coronet with The Lady from the Sea. For this production she directs eminent film, stage and TV stars Thorbjørn Harr, Pia Tjelta and Jon Øigarden in a fiery new version of Strindberg's classic.

"Every single look and every single line is charged with an undercurrent of tension that fills the entire stage." Klassekampen

Pia Tjelta is a leading Scandinavian stage and screen actor. She starred in both Little Eyolf and The Lady from the Sea, which enjoyed huge success at the Coronet Theatre. She is internationally known for TV including Hidden, Beck, and Made in Oslo, and films including Buddy, An Enemy of the People, Diorama and Blind Spot for which she won the Silver Shell for Best Actress at The San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Thorbjørn Harr is a multi award-winning actor, internationally known for his leading roles in the TV series Vikings and Norsemen, the films Younger, Bel Canto, Against Moscow, Children, Three Wishes for Cinderella and Stockholm amongst others. His latest film Full Cover was released in 2022.

Jon Øigarden is known for TV series such A Storm for Christmas on Netflix and Norsemen. He has played in several international films such as Dag, 22 July, Gold Run, The Birdcatcher and Mammon, which won Best TV Drama at the 45th International Emmy Awards

Strindberg is considered to be one of the originators of the modern prose play, often shocking society with his ideas and defiance of convention. Writing at the same time that Ibsen and Munch were producing their finest work, they created the dark, often comic Scandinavian voice that is still reflected in Scandi-noir film and tv productions today, and could be regarded as the founders of domestic drama.

Composer: Nils Petter Molvær. Lighting Designer: Agnethe Tellefsen. Sound Designer: Bendik Toming. Translation: Kjell Askildsen

With the support of The Norwegian Embassy

In Norwegian with English sur titles Age guidance 14+

Running Time: 90 mins no interval



SOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
SOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
At this concert, Sopranista! (which means male soprano), Samuel Mariño sings music released on his debut album on DECCA 2022. The repertoire is from a time when gender norms in opera were in many ways more nuanced and fluid.
EUGENE ONEGIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
EUGENE ONEGIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
Eugene Onegin is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances began on 11 February and run through 12 March.
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
Cinderella is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 23 February.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


SOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next MonthSOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
February 17, 2023

At this concert, Sopranista! (which means male soprano), Samuel Mariño sings music released on his debut album on DECCA 2022. The repertoire is from a time when gender norms in opera were in many ways more nuanced and fluid.
EUGENE ONEGIN is Now Playing at Den Norske OperaEUGENE ONEGIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
February 13, 2023

Eugene Onegin is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances began on 11 February and run through 12 March.
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Den Norske OperaCINDERELLA is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
February 6, 2023

Cinderella is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 23 February.
THE CZARDAS PRINCESS is Now Playing at Den Norske OperaTHE CZARDAS PRINCESS is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
January 12, 2023

Sylva is the star of the show, the heroine of the night, queen and diva. She takes everyone by storm, but ends up in rough weather herself. True love is at stake in an operetta that sparkles.
CINDERELLA Comes to Den Norske Opera This MonthCINDERELLA Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month
January 6, 2023

This fairytale ballet has impressive dancing, humor and great music. In the center stands the dreamer Cinderella , who is tormented by her stepsisters but is brave enough to stand up to them, and who goes to the ball and falls head over heels in love with the prince.  
share