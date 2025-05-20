PETER PAN Comes to Trondheim's Nye Hjorten Teater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trondheim's Nye Hjorten Teater is set to enchant audiences with Peter Pan The Musical on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM. This beloved tale of the boy who wouldn't grow up promises a night of wonder, adventure, and timeless melodies.

Peter Pan The Musical brings J.M. Barrie's classic story to the stage, following Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys as they journey through Neverland, encountering pirates, fairies, and the infamous Captain Hook. With captivating performances, elaborate sets, and memorable songs, the production offers a delightful experience for both children and adults.

The performance is on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!