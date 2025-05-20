 tracking pixel
PETER PAN Comes to Trondheim's Nye Hjorten Teater

Trondheim's Nye Hjorten Teater is set to enchant audiences with Peter Pan The Musical on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM. This beloved tale of the boy who wouldn't grow up promises a night of wonder, adventure, and timeless melodies.

Peter Pan The Musical brings J.M. Barrie's classic story to the stage, following Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys as they journey through Neverland, encountering pirates, fairies, and the infamous Captain Hook. With captivating performances, elaborate sets, and memorable songs, the production offers a delightful experience for both children and adults.

The performance is on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM.



