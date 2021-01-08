National Theatret to Present OVER ABILITY

It is these themes that Over Ævne Første and Andet Stykke bring to the square - both classics in the Norwegian literary canon, signed by the poet chief, the social critic and the national poet Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson. But they are hardly listed anymore. It is strange, says the renowned Slovenian director Tomi Janežič. Over Ævne is a large epic work, a family chronicle, where the plot could have been cut straight out of a news broadcast about terrorism, religion and class antagonisms. In addition, Bjørnson prints a large gallery of characters with fantastic portrayals of people. In other words, the stage is set for a powerful, socially engaged drama on The National Theatre's main stage.

Tomi Janežič is known as an uncompromising director in the large and expressive format. Together with his Slovenian artistic team and as many as 29 actors on stage, he will create an Over Ævne for our time, where the core of the two works is drawn out and interwoven episodically into each other.

It is about taking the fight for a better society, but also about hubris and blind faith in one's own convictions. Is it good to sacrifice for what you believe in? Can violence ever be justified? Or is pragmatism the only right thing to do? Over Ability on the Main Stage becomes a political-religious thriller in the age of extremism.

The performance Over Ævne premieres at the National Theater in Oslo on March 18, 2021. Read more about director Tomi Janežič here .

