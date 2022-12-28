DIE CSÁRDÁS-FÜRSTIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
Performances run through 18 January.
She's from the world of showbiz and he from business. She's part of the colourful, queer theatrical culture, while he's from an upper-class family with old money and new clothes.
Sylva and Edwin hit it off all the same. Much to the dismay of his parents. Besides, Stasi is the one he should be marrying. But Sylva is undeterred by prejudice, class difference or ingrained attitudes.
Set love free
The Gipsy Princess is one of the world's most popular operettas and a fascinating story about setting love free.
But it is also about the painful shame of not being good enough: Who are we when we are not acting? Who are we when we take off our masks? And who are the others behind all the melodrama?
Old flame, new production
Many have eagerly awaited the return of The Gipsy Princess. For years, this blockbuster packed a full house in the previous opera building on Youngstorget, with such singers as Vessa Hanssen, Terje Stensvold, Jan Ragnvald Sødal, Anne Nyborg and Kjersti Ekeberg.
When the operetta is revived in the opera house in Bjørvika, it is with a whole new look & feel, thanks to Hanne Tømta and her creative team. Among them is Alva Brosten, who is debuting as a costume designer at the Oslo Opera House. A group of exceptionally talented artists will be entering the stage, ready to take us by storm!
