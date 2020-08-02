Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wayne Theatre Explores Options For Keeping Theatre Alive During the Health Crisis

Article Pixel Aug. 2, 2020  
The Wayne Theatre, like many other arts organizations, has been suffering financially since closing its doors on March 12 due to the health crisis.

At this time, the theatre is offering other forms of entertainment virtually, from plays to movie nights and more, WHSV reports.

"The arts is what bonds us together, the arts is what will help us survive and help build community as we strive beyond this pandemic," said Tracy Straight, executive director of the theatre.

Last night, the theatre hosted a benefit concert and an online auction to raise money for the theatre's operations. The in-house event, Curtain's Up, featured Jimmy Overton (Jimmy O), and enforced socially-distant seating.

Read more and watch the full report on WHSV.



