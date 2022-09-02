Thursday Night Trivia With Michael Bolton Returns To Atlas Brew Works Ivy City

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists, has announced the return of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, beginning on Thursday, September 15th at 7:00pm!

We will be bringing our high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.

Also returning for Thursday Night Trivia will be our fantastic host, Michael Bolton!

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and there will be food from some of the DC area's best vendors.

We are kicking things off with one of our special themed trivia nights. The theme for September 15th will be The Office!

Here is our full theme-night schedule:

Thursday, September 15th - The Office

Thursday, October 6th - Star Wars

Thursday, November 3rd - Marvel

Thursday, December 1st - Holiday

This game is FREE to play, so bring a team and have some fun!