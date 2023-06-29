The Secular Society Makes an Investment in the Future of Virginia Children's Theatre

The Secular Society believes that the show must go on at Virginia Children’s Theatre! The commonwealth’s only professional theatre solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families is pleased to announce that The Secular Society is investing in the future of VCT. The Secular Society is providing matching funds for VCT’s “The Show Must Go On” fundraiser. Funds will go to support the mainstage productions for the upcoming 2023-2024 Season.

Managing Director, Jeanne Bollendorf, announced today that The Secular Society has pledged a matching investment in VCT for $50,000 as a 2:1 match. Virginia Children’s Theatre is focused on raising $100,000 between now and August 2024 and The Secular Society will donate $50,000 over the next year. This investment will continue for two additional years beyond next season. “Any gift ensures that we at Virginia Children’s Theatre will be able to continue to impact and support the youth of the Roanoke Region and beyond through education and live performing arts,” says Bollendorf. “We’ve had youth come through our doors who have said ‘being here with you saved my life.’ Our programming is vast and we are proud that over the years we’ve been able to reach thousands of youth from all walks of life. By making any donation, you invest in the arts and the joy, well-being, and economic vitality of our community.”

Rising production, labor, and materials costs, audience numbers not returning to pre-pandemic levels, and the end of government funding have all threatened VCT’s mainstage productions for the upcoming season. With this investment from The Secular Society, VCT is making plans to mount three productions for the 2023-2024 Season. The show must go on! VCT plans to stage a holiday production, a show that will tour to area schools at the beginning of 2024 and a spring/summer concert that will tour around Virginia.

In 15 short years, VCT has made a significant impact on the lives of youth and families across the region. 10,000 school children receive access to high quality live theatre at VCT each year, where professional productions are provided at a significantly reduced cost. VCT teaches theatre and performing arts to 19,000 youth who participate in Academy classes/camps, schools residencies and outreach; 50% of the students served are economically disadvantaged. VCT4TEENS, a health and social issue play produced by VCT, tours high schools and middle schools throughout the region each year. Each spring, a touring musical production is mounted and toured around Virginia to 60 different locations. A tuition-free summer camp, called Kaleidoscope Camp, is offered for young people with special needs.

A donation page has been set up on VCT’s website where interested supporters can make a monetary gift to the theatre: Click Here. All donations are tax deductible and will be amplified by the matching funds from The Secular Society. Donors are urged to consider becoming a monthly sustainer by making an ongoing monthly recurring gift. Supporters may also make donations over the phone by calling the VCT offices at 540-400-7795 or through the mail at PO Box 4392, Roanoke, VA 24015.

