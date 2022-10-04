Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg Presents the Poulenc Trio This Month

The event is on October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Oct. 04, 2022  
The Chamber Music Society of Williamsburg presents the Poulenc Trio Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM in the Williamsburg Regional Library Theatre.

America's best-known oboe, bassoon and piano classical chamber music trio, the Poulenc Trio: Alex Vvedenskiy, Oboe Bryan Young, Bassoon and Irina Kaplan Lande, Piano has rediscovered and redefined piano-wind chamber music for the 21st century. Since its founding in 2003, the Trio has vastly expanded the repertoire available for these three instruments with more than twenty new works written or arranged for the group, including three triple concertos for Trio and full orchestra. The Trio has also made a commitment to explore and promote music that reflects its members' African, Asian, Eastern European and Jewish roots. The Washington Post has described a Poulenc Trio concert as "urbane and sophisticated with near-effortless lightness and grace.

Program

Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano

Alfred Schnittke (arr. M. Krutik) Suite in the Old Style

Vasquez Triptych

Intermission

William Grant Still Vignettes

Previn Jaunty

Rossini Fantaisie Concertante on themes from "Semiramide"


