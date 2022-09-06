THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next Month

Kicking off their 15th Season, Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) will produce the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure that takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) October 7-8, 2022.

VCT invites audiences to unlock their imagination with this classic and beloved tale brought to life through stunning and mesmerizing melodies. The Secret Garden, based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, is magical and enchanting for people of all ages. When a young child loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her only relatives who live a secluded life. While living at the manor, she discovers a secret hidden in the grounds. Determined to revive the beauty that once was, she releases the magic and adventures locked inside, changing all of their lives forever. This timeless story is proof that there is power in love, hope and dreams. The production will include music from a live orchestra.



The Secret Garden will be directed by VCT newcomer, Liz Piccoli. "As a director and choreographer, I am excited to explore the visual storytelling of this piece, especially with the fusion of a spiritual world with children in the hopes to capture a story, within a story," says Piccoli. "The vision for VCT's The Secret Garden is to see the children transform the stage as sprites, observers, carriers of light and flowers. While the main story of love, loss and transformation endures and enlightens, the audience can simultaneously gain insight into a magical world that only exists behind the scenes while adding layers to the emotional understanding."



"The Secret Garden is one of the most divine musical scores of its time," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "It is captivating, luscious and filled to the brim with love and passion, not to mention the classic story that we all know and love. This piece has the most demanding and thrilling musical theatre score that VCT has done to date. Under the direction of creative and dance extraordinaire Liz Piccoli, a full live orchestra and music direction under the baton of myself, multiple top-notch professional singer/actors and a stellar youth cast, this production is sure to be the next best thing in the region this fall."