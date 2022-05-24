Summer 2022 Starts This Weekend at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Summer at Wolf Trap officially starts Saturday, May 28 with The Original Kings of Go-Go. Big Tony and Trouble Funk headline this lineup of the region's best go-go groups that includes E.U. with Sugar Bear, Junkyard Band, and more. The annual tradition, Blast Off! with "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, returns on Sunday, May 29, after a two year hiatus. This FREE community event is open to the public on a first-come, first-seated basis and no tickets are needed. A fireworks display follows the concert with viewing areas for the fireworks open after the performance.

June hosts a full lineup of artists including R&B sensation Kool & the Gang (June 3); classical hip-hop duo Black Violin (June 4); the eclectic Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes (June 5); singer/songwriter Ben Rector (June 8); indie-folk collective The Head and the Heart (June 9); two nights with Bonnie Raitt (June 10+11); Mexican superstar Ana Gabriel - La Luna de América (June 12); Scottish indie stalwarts Belle & Sebastian and acclaimed indie-pop act Japanese Breakfast (June 15); Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 16 & 17); Trombone Shorty curates Voodoo Threauxdown (June 18); A Juneteenth Celebration with Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra (June 19); Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 21+22); brothers Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes (June 23); Wolf Trap and Signature Theatre present Broadway In The Park, featuring Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Adrienne Warren (June 24); Steely Dan (June 25+26); and the month closes out with the return of Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers (June 30). View the full summer calendar here.

In addition to the Filene Center season, Wolf Trap hosts performances for children and families at Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods (CTITW). The seven-week season features the best in children's performances in music, dance, theater, puppetry, magic, and more with a focus on audience interaction. NEEDTOBREATHE's keyboardist Josh Lovelace (June 21) starts the CTITW season with his family folk rock project, the perfect concert experience for the entire family.

Wolf Trap Opera presents performances at The Barns at Wolf Trap throughout the summer. One of the country's most highly acclaimed artist training programs, Wolf Trap Opera's 2022 season features three full scale productions as well as recitals and concerts throughout the community. The season opens on Saturday, June 18 with the company's premier of the German Romantic opera Der Freischütz (The Marksman) by Carl Maria von Weber. Additional performances are on Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26. One of opera's most beloved tragedies, Verdi's La Traviata, returns to the Filene Center stage with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) on July 15, and a new production of Susannah, by American composer Carlisle Floyd, premieres at The Barns at Wolf Trap on August 12, with additional performances on Sunday, August 14, and Saturday, August 20.

This summer, Wolf Trap patrons will enjoy upgraded amenities throughout the park. Filene Center enhancements include a new orchestra seating configuration that adds center and cross-walk aisles for ease of access, the recladding of the iconic Douglas fir wood exterior, and a new theatrical rigging system. These enhancements complement the updates made in 2021, which included a new sound system at the Filene Center and the beautiful open-air wooden Pavilions at Ovations restaurant, Encore Circle Lounge, and Associates and Terrace decks.

The Fermented Pig at Ovations returns with a buffet of barbecue standards, including a rotating selection of tasty vegan entrees and locally sourced dishes. Firmly rooted in the farm to table movement, Chef Joshua Plante and his team deliver mouthwatering favorites including a delicious charcuterie board featuring house-made cured products. Other menu items include herb roasted salmon, chicken paillard, grilled portabellas, baked sweets, sorbets, and more.

Patrons with lawn tickets are invited to bring their own food and beverages (including alcohol) to enjoy during the show. Wolf Trap's in-house concessions also offer a variety of delicious meals and snacks.

Located just 15 miles outside of DC, getting to Wolf Trap is easy! Parking is free, but limited. There are designated Rideshare and Taxi drop-off and pick-up areas. And, the Wolf Trap Express Shuttle, operated by Fairfax Connector, offers roundtrip service from the Silver Line's McLean Metro Station to all Filene Center summer performances.

Tickets are on sale now. Pricing varies by performance and seat location. See wolftrap.org for complete details.