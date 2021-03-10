Signature Theatre Announces March And April Masterclass Schedule

Signature Theatre announces the first seven masterclasses of 2021 in its popular Thursday evening virtual masterclass series.

Sessions include a wide range of subjects taught by leaders in the industry including Justin Chiet, Natascia Diaz, Paige Hernandez, James Gardiner, Matthew Gardiner, Kenny Neal, Kristyn Pope, Justin Schmitz, and Bobby Smith. Full descriptions, titles and dates are below. All classes are $10 each and take place over Zoom. Register at SigTheatre.org (https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/)

The virtual masterclass series has been defined into three categories based on level of audience participation. Virtual Masterclass ENGAGE is participatory or discussion based; Virtual Masterclass LEARN is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions; and Virtual Masterclass DANCE is participatory and requires active movement.

The virtual masterclass series is an opportunity for both general audiences and burgeoning industry professionals to learn more about a variety of theatrical subjects. Past classes have included the business of acting, properties and costume design, tap dance, managing a theater, and dialects, among others.

The masterclass series is sponsored by Amazon.

THE MARCH AND APRIL VIRTUAL MASTERCLASS SCHEDULE

Engage: Writing Your Life Story

March 11

7PM

Multidisciplinary artist Paige Hernandez (Kennedy Center Citizen Artist, Washingtonian 40 under 40) teaches how to examine your identity and to use your personal experiences as inspiration. With personal anecdotes, self-reflections and a few guided exercises, Paige will activate your creative juices to tell your story.

This masterclass is appropriate for playwrights and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass ENGAGE: This class is participatory or discussion based.

Learn: Lyric Interpretation with Bobby Smith

March 18

7PM

Bobby Smith (Assassins, A Little Night Music) knows his way around a lyric. Watch as he guides pre-selected students through a song with emphasis on the words, not just hitting the right notes.

This masterclass is appropriate for general audiences and novice performers.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Dance: Musical Theater with Natascia Diaz

March 25

7PM

Natascia Diaz (Signature's West Side Story, Grand Hotel) teaches a fun and energetic dance class focusing on the character and storytelling in theater dance.

This dance masterclass is appropriate for all levels.

Virtual Masterclass DANCE: This class is participatory and involves active movement.

Learn: Creating Theater for Film

April 8

7PM

Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, Director of Photography Justin Chiet and Film Editor James Gardiner discuss the opportunities and unique challenges of translating stage to screen in a fun an informal conversation.

This masterclass is appropriate for general audiences and film and theater fans.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Learn: Sound Design

April 22

7PM

Area Sound Designers Kenny Neal (Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Keegan Theatre's Airness) and Justin Schmitz (Kennedy Center's Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, Constellation Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors) discuss the process of sound design and demonstrate the evolution of sound in productions.

This class is appropriate for beginner sound designers and general audiences.

Virtual Masterclass LEARN: This class is observational and generally includes an opportunity for questions.

Dance: Jazz with Kristyn Pope

April 29

7PM

Kristyn Pope (Broadway's Irving Berlin's White Christmas, City Center Encores! Lady Be Good) leads you through an open level theater jazz class bound to boost your mood. Spread those jazz hands wide and get ready to sweat!

This dance masterclass is appropriate for all levels.

Virtual Masterclass DANCE: This class is participatory and involves active movement.

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.