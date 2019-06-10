River City Community Players presents "Mama Won't Fly" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten (the playwrights of "Dixie Swim Club" and "Doublewide, Texas"). Performances will be June 14 - 23 (Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm) at the Lynn Theatre at John Tyler Community College (Midlothian Campus), 800 Charter Colony Pkwy in Midlothian. Tickets at 804-554-0595 or www.rivercitycommunityplayers.com.



A race against the clock begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother's wedding. The problem: Mama won't fly. With only four days to make it to the ceremony, this determined daughter has no choice but to drive cross-country with her equally willful mother, Norleen Sprunt, in Mama's vintage sedan. What could possibly go wrong?



Directed by Brian Martin, the ensemble cast includes: Randy Bardonner, Mickey Black, Elizabeth Brinkley, Sandra Clayton, Christine Corrieri, Ann Davis, Jim Dawson, Mary Ellen Fines, Craig Huddle, Mary Huhmann, Diana Sage, Daryl Scruggs, and Will Vehrs.





