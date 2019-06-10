River City Community Players Presents MAMA WON'T FLY

Jun. 10, 2019  

River City Community Players presents "Mama Won't Fly" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten (the playwrights of "Dixie Swim Club" and "Doublewide, Texas"). Performances will be June 14 - 23 (Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm) at the Lynn Theatre at John Tyler Community College (Midlothian Campus), 800 Charter Colony Pkwy in Midlothian. Tickets at 804-554-0595 or www.rivercitycommunityplayers.com.

A race against the clock begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother's wedding. The problem: Mama won't fly. With only four days to make it to the ceremony, this determined daughter has no choice but to drive cross-country with her equally willful mother, Norleen Sprunt, in Mama's vintage sedan. What could possibly go wrong?

Directed by Brian Martin, the ensemble cast includes: Randy Bardonner, Mickey Black, Elizabeth Brinkley, Sandra Clayton, Christine Corrieri, Ann Davis, Jim Dawson, Mary Ellen Fines, Craig Huddle, Mary Huhmann, Diana Sage, Daryl Scruggs, and Will Vehrs.



Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Barter Theatre Celebrates Tradition with BARTER DAYS
  • World Premiere Of AMERICAN SPIES Comes to The Hub Theatre
  • CAT Theatre Presents OFFICE HOURS
  • Virginia Rep At Hanover Tavern Presents FOREVER PLAID
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Avant Bard's A MISANTHROPE
  • City Of Fairfax Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup