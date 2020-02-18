Richmond's Innsbrook After Hours Announces Concerts With Aaron Lewis, Get The Led Out And Train

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Aaron Lewis will perform June 24th at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, Get The Led Out will perform on August 6th, and Train will perform August 14th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week.

Throughout his more than two-decade career, whether topping the charts as frontman of hard Rock heroes Staind, or his second act as a No. 1 artist on the Country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

"That's all I've ever done. My songs have always been me wearing my heart on my sleeve, and my emotions on my sleeve, and my misfortunes on my sleeve, my sins on my sleeve," Lewis says. "I don't feel like it would be genuine nor worthy of this crazy ride I've been on if it wasn't."

He is 100 percent open, as he has to be, about his stunning new collection, STATE I'M IN (The Valory Music Co.).

"The songs I wrote on this record, they were some dark times," he says. "The state I'm in is not Mississippi , or Texas, or Massachusetts, it's more about the emotional state I'm in and everything I've surprisingly talked about in this interview. I'm always surprised by what comes out of me. I'm always surprised by the overall content of a record. It is a flow of consciousness.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard award-winning band from San Francisco, CA that has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self- titled album. Train's climb to the top began in San Francisco in 1994, going on to tenaciously building a loyal following, leading up to their own self- titled debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia" gave them their first radio hit and 2001's Drops Of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, and snaring the Best Rock Song GRAMMY award by beating out Coldplay and two U2 songs. The group won another GRAMMY award in 2011 for their global hit "Hey Soul Sister," the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Already on sale are Jamey Johnson May 15th, Billy Currington May 29th, and the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Aaron Lewis on Wednesday, June 24th, Get The Led Out on Thursday, August 6th, and Train on Friday, August 14th at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





