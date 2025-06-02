ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented at Lynnhaven House This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Staged outdoors across the house and gardens of the 300-year-old Lynnhaven House, this fast-moving 90-minute version of Shakespeare's original text brings timeless themes of love, conflict, and fate into sharp relief-with live video, evocative sound, and storytelling woven into the history and architecture of the Lynnhaven House itself, this is Romeo & Juliet like you've never experienced it-immediate, intimate, and impossible to look away from.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and beach chairs to relax on the lawn while enjoying the performance. Onsite refreshments and preordered meals will be available for purchase by Taste Unlimited.

About Romeo & Juliet

Renowned for slicing into Shakespeare with both precision and reverence, Director Patrick Mullins delivers a swift, scalpel-sharp edit of the original text-preserving the language you know, but setting it inside a modern Virginia frame that cuts closer to the bone.

In this staging Lady Capulet is a powerful widow with a polished public brand and a quiet grip on her late husband's real estate empire. Juliet is her daughter-sharp, strategic, and increasingly determined to stand on her own. Tybalt, military-trained and tightly wound, enforces the family's order. Paris is a charming tech mogul with political ambitions-and his sights set on Juliet. And

Romeo? He's an orphaned filmmaker, carrying his grief just beneath his charm, recording a world he's no longer sure he believes in.

When these two worlds collide, love is the one thing too fragile to survive the wreckage.

About the Production

Romeo & Juliet features some of the region's most dynamic performers, including local

actor-musician Clifford Clark, UNC School of the Arts graduate Leina Alejo, and Filipina artist and beloved theatre veteran Anna Sosa, returning to work with director Patrick Mullins, after originating the role of Puck in Midsummer Fantasy Fest.

This production transforms the house and grounds of the Lynnhaven House into a living world of love, danger, and collapse. The house becomes the stage. The gardens become Verona. The party becomes a trap.

This performance includes portrayals of violence, sexuality, and self-harm. These elements are integral to the story's themes and character journeys. We encourage audiences to engage with care.

This site-specific production from ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented follows three consecutive sold-out productions: Hedwig and the Angry Inch at 37th and Zen, Rosie the Riveter at the Military Aviation Museum, and Pride & Prejudice & Dragons at the Hermitage Museum & Gardens. Tickets for Romeo & Juliet are expected to move fast-reserve yours early.

