Photos: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Opens At The American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse

This summer, the American Shakespeare Center is celebrating Jane Austen’s 250th Birthday with a brand new production of her beloved classic SENSE AND SENSIBILITY. Check out photos from the show!

This new production adapted by Emma Whipday with Brian McMahon is part of the 2025 Summer Repertory Season at the American Shakespeare Center. The cast celebrated their opening night May 2, 2025, at the Blackfriars Playhouse.

The opening night cast featured ASC veterans Corrie Green* as “Marianne Dashwood” and Angela Iannnone* as “Mrs. Jennings.” Returning to the Blackfriars are actors Sara Griffin* as “Elinore Dashwood” and Raven Lorraine*, doubling as “Fanny Dashwood” and “Lucy Steele.” Newcomers to the playhouse include Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* as “Edward Ferrars” and “John Middleton”; Jordan Friend* as “Colonel Brandon”; Komi M. Gbeblewou* as “John Willoughby”; L James* as “John Dashwood”; and Tristan Rose Gillia* as “Mrs. Dashwood.”

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY is Directed by Jemma Alix Levy, with Costume Design by Elizabeth Wislar, and Properties Design by Conrad Gothard. Jordan Friend served as Music Director, with Haley Roberts as Intimacy Choreographer, Doreen Bechtol as Movement Consultant, and Cory Willis as Dance Choreographer. Tenley Pitonzo* is the production’s Stage Manager, with Rachael Sheffer*, and Kaela Wilson as the Assistant Stage Managers.

[* Denotes Members of Actors Equity Association]

The ASC production staff include Thomas J. Coppola*, Production Manager; Conrad Gothard, Prop Shop Manager; Marie Lupia, Costume Shop Manager; Amy Monsalve, Wardrobe Shop Manager; and Trina Yager, Wardrobe Supervisor.

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY plays through August 02, 2025 (in repertory with THE WINTER’S TALE opening June 06, 2025) presented American Shakespeare Center at the Blackfriars Playhouse, 10 South Market Street, Staunton, VA. For tickets, call the box office at (540) 851-3400, or purchase them online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

