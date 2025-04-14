Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, & More Join Hampton Jazz & Music Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 55th Annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival has unveiled new details, including the lineup coming toÂ Hampton Coliseum from Friday, June 27 â€“ Sunday, June 29, 2025. This historic festival, formerly known as the Hampton Jazz Festival, is stepping into a bold new era with their partnership with The Black Promoters Collective. The festival embraces a fusion of multi-generational musical genres while staying true to its deep jazz and R&B roots.Â

This year's show-stopping lineup features a mix of trailblazers and contemporary hitmakers.Â Expect powerhouse performances, soulful and jazzy vibes, and an unforgettable atmosphere that brings together music lovers across generations.Â Â

Before offering to the general public, the 55th Annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival goes onÂ presale with American Express card members beginning on Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00AM ESTÂ throughÂ Thursday, April 17. Tickets will be available to theÂ general public on Friday, April 18 at 10:00 AM ET at the Hampton Coliseum Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.Â Prices range from $69.50 to $169.50, offering options to suit every music lover's budget and preferences.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anthony HamiltonÂ â€“ A soulful, Southern balladeer who always stirs hearts.

Lucky DayeÂ â€“ Grammy-winning R&B singer who brings future soul vibes.

PJ MortonÂ â€“ Award-winning New Orleans native blending gospel roots with R&B brilliance.

Lalah HathawayÂ â€“ A velvet vocalist with an unmatched musical legacy.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Keith SweatÂ â€“ The King of Slow Jams, ready to make it last forever.

SWVÂ â€“ Sisters With Voices serving '90s R&B nostalgia and power.

Maze Honoring Frankie BeverlyÂ â€“ "The Legacy Band" â€“ Keeping the timeless sound of Maze alive in celebration.

Jeff Bradshaw & MaysaÂ â€“ Trombone meets soul in this smooth collaboration.

Mike PhillipsÂ â€“ Saxophone sensation bringing funk, jazz, and soul fusion.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, & Stephanie MillsÂ â€“ Three icons.Â One historic night of legendary soul.

Damien EscobarÂ â€“ Classically trained, street-smart violinist with explosive emotion and flair.

Since 1968, the festival has stood as a cultural cornerstone, launched initially as a one-time celebration of Hampton University's 100th anniversary. Over the decades, it has become a must-attend event, drawing thousands of music lovers nationwide. This year, organizers are pushing the envelope with a rebrand that honors tradition while amplifying the festival's impact and inclusivity.

ABOUT THE HAMPTON JAZZ & MUSIC FESTIVAL

The annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival has brought the best of jazz, pop, blues, soul, and R&B to the Hampton Roads region for more than five decades. The first Festival wasÂ held at Hampton Universityâ€™s Armstrong Stadium in 1968 to celebrate HUâ€™s 100th Anniversary.Â The best in jazz showed up to play, including Cannonball Adderley, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie Quintet, Herbie Mann Quintet, Thelonious Monk Quintet, Dionne Warwick, and Muddy Waters and his Blues Band.

The popular event was held again the following year but moved to the newly-built Hampton Coliseum in 1970 where it has since become an annual tradition every last weekend in June. The lineup infuses a mix of talent, with local musicians from the Hampton Roads area acting as openers to nationally recognized headliners.

