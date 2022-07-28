NextStop Announces Cast For LITTLE WOMEN

NextStop Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the Broadway musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic Little Women. The captivating musical will officially open NextStop's 2022/23 season, which also marks the company's 10th professional season of theatre.

Directed by NextStop's recently appointed Co-Associate Artistic Director, Charlotte La Nasa, the story transports audiences to Concord, Massachusetts, where the March sisters experience a journey towards self-empowerment during the American Civil War. The production presents a fresh take on the themes of love, loss, and loyalty.

Featuring a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howard, Little Women, will run from 26 August - 25 September 2022.

"Little Women is an inspirational story which continues to stand the test of time and finds its relevance in every generation. What better way to celebrate our 10th professional season, alongside a fantastic cast and crew!" said La Nasa. "As a director, I look forward to sharing this musical adaptation with new audiences, while also presenting unique perspectives to those already familiar with the novel."

The talented cast includes Abby Middleton, Alex De Bard, Caroline Graham, Harrison Smith, John Sygar, Katie McManus, Michael Sherman, Michelle Harmon Bruno, Tony Lemus and Tori Gomez.

"Nextstop prides itself on carefully curating productions that reflect and excite our vibrant community," said Evan Hoffmann, NextStop's Producing Artistic Director. "This production of Little Women features an array of accomplished actors and creative team from across the Northern Virginia region, who will undoubtedly leave the audience in awe."

Tickets for the 2022-2023 season will go on sale Friday, July 29th at 9:00am. This season will see the return of NextStop's full season subscription package, which guarantees patrons' tickets to all five main stage productions at more than 30% off the regular ticket price. New this year, NextStop will also introduce an early bird pricing program, which will make a limited number of tickets to every single performance available at a 25% discount, if purchased at least one week prior to a production's first performance. Season subscriptions, early bird tickets, and regular individual tickets for all productions will be available at www.NextStopTheatre.org.