New Theater Opens In NOVA For Social Justice Issues

"Sweat," the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage, makes its Northern Virginia debut on Feb. 27 at the Glass House Theater, 2709 Hunter Mill Rd., in Oakton. Glass House Theater is the home stage and production company of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax (UUCF) and UUCF's Theatrical Arts Coordinating Team (TACT).

"Sweat" is set in a bar in Reading, PA, and is about a group of friends who find their livelihoods and relationships threatened as rumors of layoffs start to swirl at the factory where they work. Racial tensions lend an uncomfortable undertone as they try to navigate their lives in the face of changing expectations. "Sweat" contains mature themes including strong language, racism and a violent scene. Parental guidance is encouraged.

UUCF's Glass House Theater was founded to present expertly crafted performances that center social justice issues and emerging artists. UUCF's TACT chose "Sweat" as its inaugural production because of its "impactful and relevant messaging for very current issues in America," say UUCF's Director of Music & Arts Laura Weiss. "It pushes us all to increase our awareness around issues of economics, class and race and how they intersect," she says.

Proceeds from the 3-night run of "Sweat" benefit OAR NOVA and Phoenix House. OAR rebuilds lives and breaks the cycle of crime with opportunities, alternatives and resources for offenders and their families to create a safer community. Phoenix House's mission is to heal individuals, families and communities challenged by substance use disorders and related mental health conditions.

Tickets for "Sweat" are available at uucf.org/events/sweat. Free child care can be reserved by emailing childcare@uucf.org no later than Tue., Feb. 25.

"Sweat" is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. It was co-commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival's American Revolutions: The United States History Cycle and Arena Stage. The world premiere was produced by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. This production of "Sweat" was first presented in New York by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director). It was originally produced on Broadway by Stuart Thompson and Louise L. Gund.

Contact UUCF Director of Music & Arts Laura Weiss, lweiss@uucf.org, with questions.





