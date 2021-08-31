New Memberships Now Available for Virginia Stage Company's Season 43

Virginia Stage Company will return to live theatrical performances starting this October through June 2022. New memberships start in October with Ken Ludwig's heart-warming comedy Dear Jack, Dear Louise and Jeanne Sakata's gripping drama Hold These Truths. Both plays will be directed by Seema Sueko, who had this to say about the rotating repertory:

"These two real-life American narratives begin in exactly the same year, 1942, demonstrating that the American experience is multi-faceted. Love and victory live side by side with the painful, important, and on-going pursuit of liberty and justice for all. Placing these two stories side by side widens the lens so we can see and embrace more of America, this beautifully complex and unique country."

Current subscribers see their 43rd season officially kick off this December with a new production of the holiday classic: A Merry Little Christmas Carol by Mark Shanahan, and will end in June, 2022 with Duncan MacMillan's Every Brilliant Thing: an immersive storytelling experience that blends comedy, improv, and audience interaction to tell the story of an adult growing up in the shadow of mental illness, and learning to grapple with their own experiences with love, loss, and depression. The season closer will be a culmination of a season-wide celebration of life and healing, which is why Season 43 is billed as This Brilliant Life. To learn more about this season, watch a video message from Producing Artistic Director, Tom Quaintance: https://vimeo.com/576014235/22db6a04a6

Season 43: This Brilliant Life will provide a diverse array of entertainment with the hopes of bringing the community back together after a year and a half of shut down. After December's uplifting holiday tale of A Merry Little Christmas Carol, the season continues with a much needed comedy in Larissa Fasthorse's witty satire The Thanksgiving Play. Tennessee Williams' Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, previously scheduled for April 2020, returns to the Wells Stage this spring. Following this American classic, the season continues with the powerhouse musical, Dreamgirls, a co-production with Norfolk State University Theatre Company.

Starting this October, patrons will be pleasantly surprised to find a station in the lobby with post-it notes, prompting everyone to write down one brilliant thing about life. The goal is to cover the interior windows of the Wells by the end of season with this community's brilliant things.

"After the year and a half we've all been through, one thing that is crystal clear is the absolute need we have, as a community, to come together. I long to share a space with my community and laugh, cry and FEEL - together. Our box office manager talked to a long-time patron today about the upcoming season and her comment says it all: 'I am so ready for Christmas Carol it hurts!'"

- Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director

Season Memberships are available now starting at $99 and single tickets for Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Hold These Truths, and A Merry Little Christmas Carol are currently on sale. Single tickets for the rest of Season 43 will go on sale in late September. Get the best seats in the house, by becoming a member today at vastage.org. New members will receive a voucher to see one or both of the fall rep shows.