Mill Mountain Theatre Announces 2021 Performance Lineup

Mill Mountain Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup of productions for 2021, including virtual and in-person options. Shows include A Midsummer Night's Dream, Million Dollar Quartet, A Christmas Story, and more!

For tickets and more information, visit https://millmountain.org.

Check out the lineup below!

WRITE STUFF! 2021

5th Annual Young Playwright Festival

FESTIVAL, STAGED READING, YOUNG AUDIENCES | Apr 17

MMT's young playwrights festival returns for its fifth anniversary! Write Stuff! encourages local middle & high school playwrights to submit their short scripts and culminates in readings of selected scripts. The winning plays will be brought to life by professional directors and Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory students in this Pay What You Can performance. The deadline for...

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Comedy by William Shakespeare

COMEDY, FAMILY, YOUNG AUDIENCES | May 8 - May 16

"Lord what fools these mortals be!" Audience members of all ages will escape to the enchanted forest in Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, where a feuding fairy king and queen cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. What could possibly go wrong? All performances...

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

Adapted by José Cruz González from the book by Pat Mora

FAMILY, MUSICAL, YOUNG AUDIENCES | Jun 2 - Jul 2

Adapted from the beloved book by the same name, this charming bilingual play with music follows the story of Tomás Rivera, the son of an immigrant farmworker, as he discovers a surprising world of possibility inside his local library, thanks to a special librarian. This inspirational, theatrical biography proves that reading and respect can make...

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

One-woman show by Priyanka Shetty

DRAMA, SPECIAL EVENT | Jun 11 - Jun 12

Unapologetically Indian, The Elephant in the Room is a tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere. This one-woman play navigates playwright and performer Priyanka Shetty's transition from her deeply-embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America. The Elephant in the Room...

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Tony® Award-nominated musical with a Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

COMEDY, MUSICAL | Jul 28 - Aug 22

Kicking off the Trinkle MainStage Series is Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together for one unforgettable night. Million Dollar Quartet features a glorious score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live...

MUSIC OF THE CROONERS

CONCERT | Oct 29 - Oct 30

Remember some of the most celebrated entertainers of our time at our Music of the Crooners concert. Sit back and enjoy tunes originated by the velvety voices of singers like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and more. Pop standards from the Great American Songbook will leave you humming all the way home. Featuring a live...

A CHRISTMAS STORY

Adapted by Philip Grecian; Based upon the motion picture A Christmas Story, copyright 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark, and In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

COMEDY, FAMILY | Dec 1 - Dec 19

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A Christmas Story returns to the Trinkle MainStage for the 2021 holiday season. This play is a witty adaptation of the classic movie we all know and love. All 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is one thing: a genuine Red Ryder BB gun.