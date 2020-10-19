Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents Virtual Production of LES SYLPHIDES AND MORE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On-line streaming began at 7:30pm EDT, Saturday, September 19 and continues for 30 days.

Maintain social distancing by watching Manassas Ballet Theatre's professional dancers perform this classic ballet from the comfort of your home.

Les Sylphides, a ballet blanc, is widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline.

The And More portion of the program features new contemporary works created by MBT's talented dancers.

Purchase tickets at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lessylphidesmore

