Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents Virtual Production of LES SYLPHIDES AND MORE

Article Pixel

On-line streaming began at 7:30pm EDT, Saturday, September 19 and continues for 30 days. 

Oct. 19, 2020  

Maintain social distancing by watching Manassas Ballet Theatre's professional dancers perform this classic ballet from the comfort of your home.

Les Sylphides, a ballet blanc, is widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline.

The And More portion of the program features new contemporary works created by MBT's talented dancers.

On-line streaming began at 7:30pm EDT, Saturday, September 19 and continues for 30 days.

Purchase tickets at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/lessylphidesmore


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 15!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 15 Announced with Guest Judge Jackie Burns- Live Now!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Top 15 Announced Tonight at 8pm ET!