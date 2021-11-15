MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH, & I'M HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Regent Theatre Next Month

The time of year when families gather for reunions, dinners and parties also means the funniest family function around. Peter Fogel arrives in Arlington MA for two weeks in the new "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm Home for the Holidays!," Dec. 8 - 19, 2021 at the REGENT Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474

The comedy chaos continues in this critically acclaimed sequel to author Steve Solomon's original, three-time award-winning hit, "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy."

Directed by Andrew Rogow, this hilarious one-man show follows the author's struggles to get home for the holidays. While trapped in the airport, Fogel goes through the hilarious craziness of dealing with the bureaucracy and the challenges in handling hysterical phone calls from his family.

In a wonderfully funny performance. Fogel tackles the holidays, his adolescence, mixed marriage, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting and dozens of other uproarious and endless relatable situations each performed with dialects and wacky sound effects that only add to the hilarity of each story.

And then there's the holiday dinner at Grandma's where, if you're under 55, you're allowed to sit at the children's table; 35 over-fed people, one bathroom and no plunger.

Tickets range from $45 - $65 and Group Tickets start at $39.50. Wednesday performances are at 2 and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale at www.regenttheatre.com or PlayhouseInfo.com, at the Regent Theater Box Office, or by phone at (781) 646-4849. For group sales, call 1-888-264-1788.