Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg 12%

Kai B. White - NEW MUSICALS CABARET - Coastal Broadway Collaborative 11%

Hernando Umana - MISCAST CABARET - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 9%

Tara Moscopulos - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Elise LeGault - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Lee Dean - SWINGIN' WITH ELVIS - The Prizery 7%

Sarah Coleman - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Robert Shirley - 75TH ANNIVERSARY - LTVB 7%

Maya Garcia - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Amanda Johnson - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Matthew Carter - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Ben Armstrong - BEST OF BROADWAY - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Lexi Fontaine - A BROADWAY HOLIDAY - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Wallace - ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 10%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Dana Margulies Cauthen - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 8%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Stephanie Wood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta and Katherine (Kat) White - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jeff Warner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Lillian Merritt - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 4%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 4%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Erin McMillen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Coral Mapp - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little theatre of va beach 3%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Amy Harbin and Erin Matteson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Lily Tobin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Jeff Warner - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Nick Kepley - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Simeon Rawls - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre 10%

Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, Myra Yougquist-Slaydon, Emily Mimmack - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 9%

Jaia Cooper and Micah Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 8%

Cynthia Thomas - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 7%

Jessica Gaffney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Christine Yepsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Marissa Danielle Duricko - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Meg Murray - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jeni Schaefer - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 4%

David Prescott & Robert Shirley - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

David Prescott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Meg Murray - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Robert Shirley & Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Audrey Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Marianne Dominy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Christine Yepsen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Patty Samuels - THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Austin Ishiguro - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Jeni Schaefer - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Jeannie Ruhland - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

David Prescott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - 2023 1%

Marilyn Bailey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Chelsie Rose - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 26%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 18%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 18%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 16%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 12%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 9%

Sharon Cook - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Héctor Flores Jr. - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Dustin Williams - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Patrick A'Hearn - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Sarah Brogden and Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Amy Harbin - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 5%

Karen Buchheim - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 5%

Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Penny Ayn Maas - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Chip Gallagher - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Marc Tuminelli - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Patrick A'Hearn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

James Moye - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Kerri Crosby - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Ja'Mel Dean - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

Kristen Brooks Sandler - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Matt Karris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

Chip Gallagher - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Rick Hammerly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - VaRep 1%

Michelle Velastegui - LITTLE MERMAID - Masterworks 1%

Anita Winslow - JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jeff Seneca - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Sharon Cook - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 7%

Denis Deane - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 6%

Billy Bustamante - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Jason Kypros - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 5%

Jewell and Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 5%

Deneen Safritt/Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Sydney Johnson & Dakota Jones - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 5%

Sherry Forbes - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Trey Delpo - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 4%

Dustin Williams - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Steve Allen - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Derrion Hawkins - TIME’S UP - ODURep 3%

Julia Stein - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Mark Shanahan - THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

Debra Clinton - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeff Seneca - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beac 2%

Dorothy Holland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Sharon Ott - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%

Gary Spell - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Hurrah Players 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 3%

12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jarett - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Weston Corey - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 6%

Addie Pawlick - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Scott Chapman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Jason Amato - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Bill Webb - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

James Cooper - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Mike Hilton - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Bill Webb - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Christina Watanabe - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Noah Young - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Dillon Bates - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Michael Jarett - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Travis Stoy - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Akin Ritchie - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Joe Doran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%

Kevin Neilson-Hall - KID FRANKENSTEIN - Goochland Community Theatre 1%

Akin Ritchie - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

Akin Ritchie - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 10%

Dianna Swenson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hurrah Players 9%

Allan Decipulo - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 7%

Jeremy Craft - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Andre Magalhaes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Sumner Jenkins - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Joshua Jannotta - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 6%

Bethany Costello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Carson Eubank - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Ben Blanchard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 5%

Alan Plado - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Johnson Scott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 4%

Sam Saint Ours - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

David Prescott - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Nancy Whitfield - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Treyvon Smith - SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 3%

Allan Decipulo - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Carson Eubank - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

James and the Giant Peach - ANDRE MAGALHAES - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Jason Marks - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%



Best Musical

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 10%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 7%

URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 5%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Richmond Triangle Players 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - The Underground Performing Arts Collective 23%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 20%

IOLA’S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 19%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 7%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

SHACKLE'S LOUNGE - Nivlaco Entertainment 7%

AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 6%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeiders American Dream Theater 4%

HOW TO BRUISE GRACEFULLY - Cadence Theatre Company 4%

CROSS STITCH BANDITS - Cadence Theatre Company 2%

A CUT ABOVE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tehya Logue - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 8%

Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Gabriella Waite - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 5%

Sofia Jameson Strick - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Connor Crowley - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Tré Porchia - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Hubbard Farr - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Jacquez Linder-Long - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Laura Boyett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 3%

Ashlee Walbauer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Jarrett Jay Yoder - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Kenzie Vanderwerker - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Mia Haymes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Anna Super - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Coral Mapp - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Mia Haymes - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Adrianne Hick - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Rebecca Spitzer - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Adam Hughes - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 2%

Jessi DiPette - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jennifer Johnson Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Evan Snead - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 2%

Brandon Bayse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Janae Thompson - A REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 5%

Ashlee Rey - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Carson Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Tony Quaranta - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 4%

Beverly Owens - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Nathan Matthew Jacques - THE WRECK OF THE DICTATOR - GVI Productions 3%

Clifford Hoffman - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Anna Sosa - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Davis Haymes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Thomas Hall - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Destiny Deater - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

Will Cloud - LEND ME A TENOR - Commerce Street Thester 3%

Jack Fellows - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Anne Michelle Forbes - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 2%

Ted Kraje - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Kobie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeffrey A Haddock - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Clifford Clark - 12 ANGRY MEN - Williamsburg Players 2%

Jason Marks - ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 2%

Ryan Davis - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Chera Longfritz - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Felicia Fields - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 2%



Best Play

12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 13%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 7%

THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 6%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 4%

HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 3%

THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 3%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 3%

REFRACTION OF LIGHT - Zeider’s American Dream Theater 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

ZERO HOUR - Weinstein Jewish Family Theatre 2%

BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

FLYING WEST - Generic Theater 2%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Regent University Theater 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Virginia Stage Co. 2%

NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 1%

TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Cadence Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera 57%

TOSCA - Opera on the James 36%

FELLOW TRAVELERS - Virginia Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Jeff Corriveau - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 7%

Dustin Williams/ Christine Yepsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Jimmy Ray Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Glenn Semones - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Trey Delpo - THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 5%

Scott Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Prizery 5%

Dustin Williams - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Mike Hilton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Jimmy Ray Ward - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 4%

Donna Lawheed - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Josafath Reynoso - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 3%

Jim Lyden - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Jimmy Ray Ward - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 3%

Frank Foster - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

Ernelle Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery 2%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Deb Loving - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

Sandy Lawrence - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Donna Dickerson - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Walter Jameson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Sandy Lawrence - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Sandra Epperson - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Mike Hilton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Brian Canonico - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Savannah Woodruff - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 7%

Savannah Woodruff - BRIGHT STAR - Mill Mountain Theatre 6%

Erin Foreman - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 6%

Serenity Jones - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

Sherry Forbes - WHITE CHRISTMAS - LTVB 5%

Savannah Woodruff - JERSEY BOYS - Mill Mountain Theatre 5%

Steven Allegretto - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Sydney Johnson - PORTRAIT - Goochland Community Theatre 4%

Joey Luck - AFTER DECEMBER - Virginia Rep 4%

Steven Allegretto - GREASE - Virginia Musical Theater 4%

Serenity Jones - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Dave Petry - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Derrion Hawkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 3%

Jeff Seneca - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jacob Mishler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

Steven Allegretto - HENRY V - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Gabs Perry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Tosin Olufolabi - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 1%

Julie Fulcher-Davis - LEWISTON - Hattheatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 9%

Rainier Trevino - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 8%

Erin McMillen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Stephanie Wood - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Carly Murray - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Andrew Smith - THE PROM - Peninsula Community Theatre 5%

Chonise Thomas - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Megan Livingston - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Rebecca Spitzer - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Alan Hoffman - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 3%

De'vonte Rush - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Derrion Hawkins - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Caroline Hines - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Jessica Lahm - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Joshua Lindevaldsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Little Town Players 3%

Ted Kraje - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 2%

Jackie Adonis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Mayalin Quinones - ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little town players 2%

Steve Jackson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Stephen Shelter - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Dave Hobbs - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jeff Davis - URINETOWN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Scott Wichman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theater 2%

Kennedy Nordin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Jan Guarino - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 9%

Tré Porchia - THE EFFECT - Generic Theater 6%

Megan Livingston - DEATH BY CHOCOLATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 6%

Victoria Blake - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Stephen Shelter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 5%

De'Vonte Rush - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Chris Shepard - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 4%

Gabriella Mirabella - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Adam Hughes - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little Town Players 3%

Jennifer Lent - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Williamsburg Players 3%

Beverly Owens - NOISES OFF - Wolfbane Productions 3%

Elizabeth Byland - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Virginia Rep 3%

Destiny Deater - TAKING MEASURE - Zeiders American Dream Theater 3%

Dakota Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS - Goochland Community Theatre 3%

Isis Percell - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Ryan Clemens - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Co. 3%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Tony martin - 12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players 2%

Alana Dodds Sharp - THE HOBBIT - Virginia Stage Company 2%

James Bryan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Michelle Jenkins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Generic Theater 2%

Brennan Jones - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ashlee Rey - FLYIN' WEST - Generic Theater 2%

Phillip Banks - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Carson Cooper - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 13%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Virginia Musical Theater 9%

ANNIE WARBUCKS - Little Town Players 8%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

THE PROM - Spotlight Productions 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Wolfbane Productions 7%

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Underground Performing Arts Collective 7%

CHILDREN'S THEATRE OF HAMPTON ROADS - Around the World in 80 Days 4%

JUNIE B. JONES - Spotlight Productions 3%

GREEN BEATS, LIVE - Virginia Stage Company 3%

THAT'S SO GOOCHLAND - Goochland Community Theatre 2%

HUGS AND KISSES - Virginia Rep 2%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Virginia Rep 2%

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - Virginia Rep 1%

