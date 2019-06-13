HOLDING To Get World Premiere At Firehouse

Girlhood is scary, exciting, and messy in all the best ways. HOLDING is a coming of age story about two young women having to grapple with truths, competition, and discovery in both their relationships and the world around them.

This play takes the chaotic disorder of a young girl's life and amplifies the majestic through music, movement, and magic. Letting go is never easy.



"For forever, small stories about young white men have been hailed as glorious, nostalgic, and magical. Yet there's never been much space for the many other members of our society to tell the stories of their youth- messy and mistake-ridden- with a feeling of importance. This is my attempt to give that to myself." -Aiden Orr, playwright





Tickets:

$10 advance / $15 day of

https://holdingplay.bpt.me





