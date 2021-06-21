Former US Senator and US Ambassador Scott Brown Will Open For Dark Desert Eagles at Indian Ranch in July

Former US Senator and United States Ambassador Scott Brown brings his band Scott Brown and the Diplomats to Indian Ranch this summer. The group will open for Dark Desert Eagles on July 17th as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch. Tickets are on sale now.

Scott Brown and the Diplomats is an offshoot of a band formed in New Zealand and recently headed by former US Senator and former US Ambassador Scott Brown. The last event by the band was in Wellington New Zealand in front of 15,000 fans at Beervanna at Sky Stadium. Playing together for almost 4 years, the band compiled an impressive list of venues and paid appearances. Upon returning from duty in New Zealand, Brown sought out some of the most talented area musicians to reform the band into Scott Brown and the Diplomats. This talented, rockin' group of musicians have played with some of New England's best talent and bands. Their great selection of hits that people have grown up with and enjoyed listening and dancing to is legendary in New Zealand and will be the same in the USA.

With 5 #1 singles, 5 Grammy Awards, 5 American Music Awards and 6 #1 albums, The Eagles are one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 150 million records. Their "Greatest Hits" is the best selling album of the 20th century. Touched by the passing of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Pat Badger (founding member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme) formed the Dark Desert Eagles in tribute.

As part of Extreme, Badger has sold 10 million records, including the smash hit "More Than Words," and toured the globe. Wanting only the best for this project, he enlisted Dana Spellman on drums, multi-instrumentalist Chris Lester, soaring guitar hero Joe Pessia from the band Steelheart, and Tom Appleman, a Berklee College of Music Professor. Together, they formed the Dark Desert Eagles to stunningly re-create the amazing musicianship, soaring vocal harmonies and timeless repertoire of The Eagles.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from the lake. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch is also home to Samuel Slater's Restaurant, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Also on the schedule for the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch are Badfish The Ultimate Sublime Tribute on July 10th, The Marshall Tucker Band with The Outlaws on July 11th, Get The Led Out on July 24th (sold out) and August 27th, , Marty Stuart on July 31st, Jamey Johnson on August 1st, Justin Moore on August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Chase Rice on August 14th, Tower of Power on August 15th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21st, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Starring Marc Martel on September 4th, Melissa Etheridge on September 6th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, the Pike HairFest on September 25th, Kip Moore on September 26th, Ziggy Marley on September 30th, 38 Special on October 9th, Chris Janson on October 10th, and Trace Adkins on October 17th. . In addition, Music Worcester will present The Hot Sardines on Thursday, July 22nd.

Tickets for Dark Desert Eagles with Scott Brown and the Diplomats are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 10:00AM - 4:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.