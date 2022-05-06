Folk Duo Ash & Eric Celebrate Release Of New Album 'Sure' At Club Passim, May 8

The award-winning, folk, indie, and singer songwriting duo, Ash & Eric will celebrate the release of their latest album "Sure" at Club Passim Sunday, May 8. The band, formerly known as The Promise is Hope, will release "Sure" two days before the Passim show. Tickets for the Ash & Eric are on sale now at passim.org.

Hailing from the gritty heart of the Industrial Revolution - Worcester, Massachusetts - the two find consolation in discovering beauty from the challenges of being artists in the most stubbornly independent cities in the north east.

In addition to top tier writing, their warm harmonies, swirling acoustic guitars, and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the North East folk scene.

The pair has been nominated for New England Music Awards. Ash & Eric have released two full length albums, "Where We've Been & Where We're Going" (2015) and "Every Seed Must Die" (2018). They have performed countless shows in a myriad of venues from house and living room concerts to legendary rooms like Club Passim. For this highly anticipated project, the two have decided to record and produce the record together. As if it wasn't enough to run their operation independently, this new endeavor represents a deepened commitment to their craft, and is representative of the tenacity and talent of this extremely creative couple. "Sure'' is Ash & Eric's first self-produced record.

Their musings reflect the hope and pain we all experience sung in voices as vulnerable and honest as their lyrics. Their songs feel like a warm welcome, a shoulder to lean on and a hand to hold at the end of a long day.

Ash & Eric will perform live at Club Passim May 8, 2022, at 7:00PM. Tickets are on sale now for $20 and can be purchased at passim.org.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.

