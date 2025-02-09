Debbie Tucker Green's HANG Will Play at 1st Stage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One crime. One room. Three people. A woman’s unspeakable decision as the criminal’s fate hangs in the balance. Set in a haunting world where every word is a revelation and every silence speaks volumes, this electrifying production will take you on a journey through the complexities of justice and human nature. This 2015 hit from London’s Royal Court is provocative, touching, and darkly humorous.

The 1st Stage production of hang features returning 1st Stage artists Lolita Marie (The Royale, Well, Doubt: A Parable) and Patrick Joy (The Nance, columbinus), and welcomes Ellis Greer to 1st Stage. The production is directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (Quilters, The Rainmaker, A Civil War Christmas, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Giorgos Tsappas, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, sound design by Justin Schmitz, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Pauline Lamb, dialect coaching by Jeri Marshall, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

hang will run at 1st Stage from March 13-30, 2025 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

About 1st Stage

1st Stage Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in the heart of Tysons, Virginia. The company serves as a cultural hub for the community producing first-rate theatrical productions as well as hosting professional musicians, orchestras, and visual artists, and providing educational opportunities for the community. 1st Stage was nominated for 19 Helen Hayes Awards in 2024, the third most nominations in the region. Other awards include the American Theatre Wing’s National Theatre Company award. Additionally, 1st Stage is a renewed member of the Spur Local (formerly the Catalogue for Philanthropy) class of 2024-2025. In September 2016, The Wall Street Journal called 1st Stage “one of America’s most impressive smaller regional companies.” For more information, visit 1st Stage online at www.1ststage.org or follow the theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Comments