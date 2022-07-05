Comedy at Samuel Slaters Will Feature Jimmy Dunn With Guest Karen Morgan and Host Jeff Koen

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, July 29th. The show will be hosted by Jeff Koen, featuring Jimmy Dunn plus special guest Karen Morgan for a night of laughs. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show starts at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world's biggest stages, including Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary.

Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television's "Search for the Funniest Mom in America." Since then, she has performed in comedy clubs and theaters from New York to Hollywood.

Jeff Koen is a comedian and actor who stars in the independent film Heavy Times. Released in 2011, the film has earned him fans all over the world, some of which write to his Facebook page and ask if they can stay at his house when they visit the United States. Koen performs standup in and around the Boston area and has toured New England theaters as the opening act for Justin McKinney. He's also performed with the themed standup show How Men Think (Or Do They?) In 2011, he won the first O'Brien's Comedy Contest in MA, beating out a field of 40 other professional comedians. In 2015 Koen won $10,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include music with Alter Ego on July 15th, Viva Las Elvis (Elvis Presley tribute) on July 21st, Aquanett on July 22nd, and Wooden Horse (Crosby, Stills, & Nash and America tribute) on September 9th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy at Samuel Slater's on Friday, July 29, 2022, are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.