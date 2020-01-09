College Playwrights Announces Free Event At Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre's College Playwrights Festival is a one-act playwriting festival dedicated to celebrating college undergraduate playwrights, giving them an opportunity to develop their work in a professional environment. Three college playwrights have been selected to have their plays developed and read by Barter's acting company!

For full details on the weekend and other events, visit bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.

The schedule of readings will take place January 19 at Barter's Smith Theatre:"Bell" by Sarah Hinerman (Fairmont State University, WV) at 1:00 p.m."A Broken Watch" by Emily Pope (University of Tennessee, Knoxville) at 2:00 p.m."Revolutionary" by Lee Kromer (Davidson College, NC) at 3:00 p.m.

The winner of Barter Theatre's 2020 College Playwrights Festival will be read by Barter's resident acting company on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. Barter's College Playwriting Festival celebrates students studying theatre and playwriting. Learn more about this festival at bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.

Barter's CPF also includes free workshops for any college student interested in developing professional theatre skills. Catherine Bush, Barter Theatre's Playwright in Residence, will teach a workshop on The Business of Playwriting, and Dr. John Hardy, Associate Artist at Barter Theatre will teach a workshop on Directing.

The College Playwrights Festival is free, and more information can be found at bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals.







