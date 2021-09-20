Chris Janson Coming To After Hours Concerts At The Chesterfield Country Fairgrounds

EventMakers-USA announced that Chris Janson will be performing as part of the After Hours Concerts at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Friday, October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 from September 24-30.

Breakout country star Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. The three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song "Drunk Girl," which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 Music RowAwards and was named one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by NSAI.

His chart-topping, 3xPlatinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" earned the same NSAI honor, making Janson one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. "Good Vibes," the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up "Done" both topped the country charts, bringing his total of No.1 hits to four-and now the hit-maker has new music on the horizon.

Earlier this month, EventMakers-USA announced that Chase Rice will be performing at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 16. In addition, the After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia continues this Wednesday, September 22 with ZZ Top, Brad Paisley Thursday, September 23, Hank Williams Jr on October 9 and Old Dominion on October 29.

The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds is located at 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832, at the corner of Krause and Courthouse Roads and is easily accessible from Route 288. Take the Route 10/Iron Bridge Road East exit. Turn left at the first light onto Courthouse Road, then follow to the Fairgrounds.

Tickets for Chris Janson at After Hours Concerts at The Chesterfield County Fairgrounds go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).